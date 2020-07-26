Bangladesh reports 2,275 new COVID-19 cases, 54 more deaths

Source: Xinhua| 2020-07-26 18:02:31|Editor: huaxia

DHAKA, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh reported 2,275 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, taking the total to 223,453.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana told a media briefing that 54 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the death toll to 2,928.

According to the official, 10,078 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs nationwide.

She said the total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 123,882 including 1,792 new recoveries.

According to the official, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.31 percent, and the current recovery rate is 54.44 percent. Enditem