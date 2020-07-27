S. Korea reports 25 more COVID-19 cases, 14,175 in total

Source: Xinhua| 2020-07-27 10:22:22|Editor: huaxia

Video Player Close

SEOUL, July 27 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 25 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,175.

The daily caseload fell below 30 in a week, but it continued to grow in double digits due to small cluster infections and imported cases.

Of the new cases, 16 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,306.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 299. The total fatality rate stood at 2.11 percent.

A total of 15 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 12,905. The total recovery rate was 91.0 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.52 million people, among whom 1,494,029 tested negative for the virus and 18,770 are being checked. Enditem