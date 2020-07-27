Home
U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu closed, taken over by Chinese authorities
Source: Xinhua
|
2020-07-27 11:26:11
|
Editor: huaxia
BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- At 10 a.m. Monday, as required by China, the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu was closed. Relevant Chinese authorities then entered through the front entrance and took over the premises. Enditem
