NUR-SULTAN, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Kazakhstan confirmed 1,402 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total to 83,122, the country's interdepartmental commission on coronavirus said Monday.

Of the 1,402 new cases, 813 people have shown symptoms and 589 are without symptoms, the commission said.

The daily increase on Sunday was 1,494.

Kazakhstan has tallied 610 deaths from COVID-19. Enditem