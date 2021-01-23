NE China's Tonghua finds 88 COVID-19 cases in citywide testing

Source: Xinhua| 2021-01-23 19:16:51|Editor: huaxia

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 20, 2021 shows residents waiting in line for nucleic acid testing in Jinchang Village of Jinchang Town, Dongchang District of Tonghua, northeast China's Jilin Province. A total of 88 positive results for COVID-19 have been reported in the city of Tonghua, following the basic completion of its second round of citywide COVID-19 testing. As of midnight Friday, a total of 361,648 people had been sampled, and over 30,600 people that had contact with early reported infections have been placed under medical observation, Jiang Haiyan, Tonghua's deputy mayor, told a press briefing Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

CHANGCHUN, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- A total of 88 positive results for COVID-19 have been reported in the city of Tonghua, in northeast China's Jilin Province, following the basic completion of its second round of citywide COVID-19 testing.

As of midnight Friday, a total of 361,648 people had been sampled, and over 30,600 people that had contact with early reported infections have been placed under medical observation, Jiang Haiyan, Tonghua's deputy mayor, told a press briefing Saturday.

"We've found the 'hidden' infections at an early stage, which shows that the measures we've taken to curb the epidemic are effective," said Cheng Weihua, director of the city's center for disease control and prevention.

Tonghua on Friday reported six new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the city's total tally of confirmed cases in the new round of infection to 138. Enditem