China's Heilongjiang reports 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

HARBIN, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 51 asymptomatic infections on Saturday, the provincial health commission said on Sunday.

All the cases were identified during medical quarantine and mass nucleic acid tests. The cases are either receiving medical treatment or have been placed under medical observation.

Authorities have found and isolated close contacts and their close contacts, and have disinfected and launched closed-off management over the venues the cases had stayed or visited. Enditem