Malaysia reports 3,346 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Source: Xinhua| 2021-01-24 19:34:29|Editor: huaxia

Video Player Close

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported 3,346 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Sunday, bringing the national total to 183,801.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that seven of the new cases are imported and 3,339 are local transmissions.

Another 11 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 678.

Another 4,427 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 141,446 or 77 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 41,677 active cases, 265 are being held in intensive care units and 102 of those are in need of assisted breathing. Enditem