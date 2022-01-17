China sends over 4,000 tons of rice to Syria as humanitarian aid

Chinese Ambassador to Syria Feng Biao (L) shakes hands with Khaled Hboubati, the head of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), after signing a delivery note for the food aid in Damascus, Syria, on Jan. 16, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

DAMASCUS, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Syria received more than 4,000 tons of rice from China on Sunday, the latest in a long line of humanitarian supplies China has provided to Syria to ease the Syrian people's suffering.

Feng Biao, China's ambassador to Syria, signed a delivery note with Khaled Hboubati, the head of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), at the headquarters of SARC in Damascus, for the food aid.

Hboubati thanked China for its assistance to the Syrian people, as he signed the receipt document for the food supply.

The Chinese ambassador hoped his country's continued assistance will alleviate the Syrian people's suffering.

"We hope that the aid will help to alleviate the suffering of Syrians, and on this occasion, I would like to express my gratitude to the SARC for their collaboration," the ambassador said. ■

Chinese Ambassador to Syria Feng Biao (2nd L) and Khaled Hboubati (2nd R), the head of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), sign a delivery note for the food aid in Damascus, Syria, on Jan. 16, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)