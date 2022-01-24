Market exchange rates in China -- Jan. 24

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Monday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. dollar 100 634.11

Euro 100 719.05

Japanese yen 100 5.5745

Hong Kong dollar 100 81.422

British pound 100 859.28

Australian dollar 100 455.53

New Zealand dollar 100 425.90

Singapore dollar 100 471.49

Swiss franc 100 694.81

Canadian dollar 100 504.36

Malaysian ringgit 65.99 100

Ruble 1,221.00 100

Rand 238.12 100

Korean won 18,828 100

UAE dirham 57.923 100

Saudi riyal 59.158 100

Hungarian forint 4,983.50 100

Polish zloty 62.974 100

Danish krone 103.52 100

Swedish krona 144.99 100

Norwegian krone 140.27 100

Turkish lira 212.153 100

Mexican peso 322.76 100

Thai baht 519.93 100

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.

The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market. ■