TRIPOLI, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Libya reported on Sunday 2,281 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths and 567 recoveries from the disease, according to the Libyan National Center for Disease Control.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Libya is 405,425, including 388,096 recoveries and 5,921 deaths, the center said.

A total of 1,991,961 people have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 961,143 people received two, and 10,552 others received one booster shot, it added. ■