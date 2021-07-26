S.Korea's foreign exchange trading falls in Q2

Source: Xinhua| 2021-07-26 11:52:47|Editor: huaxia

SEOUL, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Trading in the South Korean foreign exchange market fell in the second quarter due to a lower volatility, central bank data showed Monday.

The daily average transaction in the inter-bank foreign exchange market amounted to 57.85 billion U.S. dollars in the April-June quarter, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It was down 5.1 percent from the record high of 60.94 billion dollars tallied in the first quarter as weak demand for the securities investment lowered the foreign exchange market volatility.

The daily average trading in the spot market declined 6.8 percent from three months earlier to 22.88 billion dollars in the second quarter, and the reading for the FX derivatives reduced 3.9 percent to 34.97 billion dollars.

The foreign exchange trading among local banks slumped 7.6 percent to 25.50 billion dollars in the cited quarter, and the transaction for local branches of foreign banks slipped 3.0 percent to 32.35 billion dollars. Enditem