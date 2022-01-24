India reports 306,064 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 39,543,328 on Monday, as 306,064 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

This is the fifth consecutive day when over 300,000 new cases were registered in a day in the country in more than eight months.

Besides, as many as 439 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 489,848.

There are still 2,249,335 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 62,130 active cases during the past 24 hours. This is the 27th consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in India.

A total of 36,804,145 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 243,495 were discharged during the past 24 hours. ■