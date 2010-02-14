Vancouver Winter Olympic concludes
More Top News
>>
Canada defends men's curling title at Vancouver Winter Olympics
02-28 11:52
Top favourite Canada, with a perfect record of 11-0, became the first team to defend the men's curling title, overwhelming Norway 6-3 in the final at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics on Saturday.
Holcomb's crew win U.S. first Olympic four-man bobsleigh
02-28 09:14
Holcomb and his crew held on to a comfortable lead in the third run down the track and cruised to become the first American quartet to win the gold in the showcase sliding event since 1948.
Germany wins women's speed skating team pursuit gold
02-28 09:15
Germany beat Japan by 0.02 seconds to win the women's speed skating team pursuit gold medal at the Vancouver Olympic Winter Games here on Saturday.
Canadian Anderson wins men's PGS snowboard gold
02-28 09:16
Jasey Jay Anderson of Canada won the men's parallel giant slalom snowboard gold medal at the Vancouver Olympic Winter Games at the Cypress Mountain on Satuday.
Italian Razzoli wins men's slalom gold at Olympics
02-28 09:16
Razzoli clocked in a two-run winning time of 1:39.32, Croatian Ivica Kostelic got the silver by 0.16 seconds, and Swedish Andre Myhrer finished third.
Top jumpers complain unfair at Olympic Nordic combined
02-26 10:17
Top jumpers in the Olympic Nordic combined individual large hill/10K complained that weather conditions were unfair for the jump portion of the event at the Whistler Olympic Park Friday morning.
More
Chinese Delegation
>>
•
China's 5 breakthroughs at Vancouver Games
•
China makes historic breakthrough in winter sports at Vancouver Olympics
•
Chinese super women break South Koreans' monopoly in short track skating
•
Chinese Wang Meng wins third gold at Vancouver Games
•
China, Canada make history in Winter Olympics Wednesday (Day 12)
Other Delegations
>>
•
Medvedev demands Russian Olympic officials to resign
•
Vancouver Winter Olympics lowers curtain with joy and sorrow
•
Canada wins last gold at Vancouver Olympics
•
Canada unbeatable in medal standing at Vancouver Winter Olympics
•
Canada defends men's curling title at Vancouver Winter Olympics
Comments
>>
•
Rogge pushes not just to remember Vancouver Games with luger death
•
Sleet woes continue at Whistler for Vancouver Olympics
•
Germany likely to dominate four times in a row in Vancouver
•
Canadian team coach: Chinese speed-skaters will win medals at Vancouver Olympics
•
Canadian BC premier: Winter Olympics to create jobs
Catch-all
>>
•
S korean: $34,700 reward for Olympic gold medal
•
Canada emerges shining from heart of darkness
•
Air China adds more flights from Beijing to Vancouver
•
Canadian flight delayed by suspicious man
•
Olympic bus driver dies of heart attack en route to Whistler
China makes historic breakthrough in winter sports at Vancouver
03-01 07:47
"We have made important breakthrough at these Games," said Xiao Tian, deputy chef de mission of the largest ever Chinese Winter Sports Delegation in history.
Canada unbeatable in medal standing at Vancouver Winter Olympics
02-28 12:22
Steve Holcomb steered the USA 1 to the American's first Olympic four-man bobsleigh triumph in 62 years at the Whistler Sliding center on Saturday, but it could not prevent Canada from leading the overall medal standings.
Photos
>>
Vancouver Winter Olympic concludes
Canada defends men's curling title in Vancouver
Dancing with passion on ice
China wins first-ever team medal at Olympic Winter Games
Germany wins gold in women's giant slalom
Chinese skater dances waltz on ice at Vancouver Games
Kim Yu-Na dazzles in short program
Skiers ski with their dancing shadows
Dance freely on the ice in Vancouver Olympics
Video
>>
Olympic flag passed onto Sochi
Wang Meng wins her 3rd gold in Vancouver
Zhou Yang wins women's short track 1500m final
Services
>>
Medals
Schedule and Results
Tickets
More 2010 Information
Spectator Guide
Paralympic Games
Athletes
The Olympic Store
Links
Vancouver 2010
Olympic.org
London 2012
Related Special Reports
>>
29th Olympic Games
World Expo Shanghai 2010
2006 Torino Winter Olympics