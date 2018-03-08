Zambian, South African provinces sign cooperation agreement

LUSAKA, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Zambia's Luapula Province and South Africa's NorthWest Province on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen working partnership and collaboration.

The agreement follows a four-day visit by a delegation from the Zambian province led by provincial minister Nixon Chilangwa, which toured various projects in the South African province and held talks with the leadership of the province.

The agreement was signed by Chilangwa and South Africa's NorthWest Premier Supra Mahumapelo, said a statement released by the Zambian embassy in South Africa.

According to Chilangwa, the agreement will promote collaboration in investment and exchange programs related to agriculture, livestock and fisheries, forestry, tourism and mining.

He added that the agreement will cement the existing cooperation between the two countries.

Mahumapelo said the province was excited about the relationship between the two provinces and that his team was impressed with the resource endowment of the Zambian province during a visit last year.

The two provinces, he said, are eager to explore possibilities of improving and diversifying bilateral relationship in various sectors for mutual benefit.