China's top political advisor calls for improved quality of proposals

Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over the first meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 16, 2018. The meeting concluded in Beijing on Friday. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang Friday called on members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee to improve effectiveness in fulfilling their duties.

The CPPCC should focus on the key tasks of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the country, and take pains to improve the quality of proposals and research, said Wang at the closing of the first meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

Wang, the newly elected chairman of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, listed the priorities of the political advisory body this year, including major consultation and deliberation activities, publicity of the newly revised CPPCC charter, implementation of major reform measures on consultative democracy, and training of new members.

A decision on special committees was adopted at the meeting.

According to the decision, the 13th CPPCC National Committee will have 10 special committees, covering areas such as proposals, the economy, agriculture, and social, legal, ethnic, religious and foreign affairs.

At Friday's meeting, the Standing Committee members adopted a name list of the chairpersons and vice chairpersons of the special committees.

The CPPCC is an important organ for multiparty cooperation and political consultation led by the CPC.