AU expresses deep concern over U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

ADDIS ABABA, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The African Union (AU) on Thursday expressed deep concern over the United States' withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, saying it would heighten tensions in the region.

The U.S. decision to unilaterally withdraw from the July 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program and reimpose sanctions on Tehran has the potential to heighten tensions in the region and further erode confidence in the credibility of international commitments, the chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said in a statement.

Faki noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly confirmed Iran's full compliance with the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously endorsed by the United Nations Security Council.

"It deals a serious blow to multilateralism and to international regimes on nuclear verification," he said.

Faki called on the other signatories of the JCPOA to demonstrate renewed commitment to this landmark agreement and salvage it.

"The African Union, which is deeply committed to multilateralism and respect for international law, will spare no efforts in support to the JCPOA, in conjunction with other members of the international community," he said.