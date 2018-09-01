Nigerian secrity forces thwart Boko Haram attack in NE Nigeria

Source: Xinhua| 2018-09-01 23:42:49|Editor: yan

LAGOS, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Nigerian security forces have killed several Boko Haram insurgents and recovered weapons in Guzamala area of restive northeast Borno in a recent crossfire, the military said Saturday.

The insurgents were repelled by the troops of 2 Division Task Force Battalion deployed in the area, Col. Onyeama Nwachukwu, a spokesperson for the Nigerian army said in a statement reaching Xinhua.

Nwachukwu said the insurgents were on rampage, looting the community and extorting money from the people but met with a fierce resistance by the land troops of Operation Lafiya Dole who were closely supported from the air by troops of the Air Task Force.

He said during the fire fight, overwhelming volume of fire was unleashed on the insurgents from both the air and ground troops, neutralizing several of them and their weapons.

The army spokesperson added that the village and the surrounding communities had been stabilized and normalcy restored.

He also said that the land troops had been reinforced to conduct more robust fighting patrol in the general area.

Reports said at least 30 Nigerian soldiers were on Thursday killed by Boko Haram force in a fight in Borno.

The army spokesperson did not confirm the reports.