UNICEF says over 10 mln Nigerian children out of school

LAGOS, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- More than 10 million children in Nigeria are out of school, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Tuesday.

Mohamed Fall, UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, said in Abuja, Nigeria's capital that the country made significant progress in fulfillment of the child rights with regard to access to health, reducing infants and under five mortality through rolling back Malaria.

The country representative said there are still tremendous challenges with regard to practical implementation of the ratified Convention of the Rights of the Child by the Nigerian government and partners through resources allocation and implementation on issues affecting the children.

He added that after improved sanitation and hygiene, there was a reduction in under five mortality, getting more children to school and ensuring their protection.

"Our focus on the protocol of the right of the child is that every single child in Nigeria is given the possibility to survive, possibility to thrive and possibility to have optimum development and as well develop their full potentials," he added.

He urged government at all levels, private sector, civil society, and communities to work together to reduce these negative indices.