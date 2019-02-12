Vietnamese foreign minister arrives in Pyongyang for three-day visit

Source: Xinhua| 2019-02-12 23:13:11|Editor: yan

PYONGYANG, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh arrived here in Pyongyang on Tuesday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The KCNA did not give further details about the visit, but Vietnam's Foreign Ministry said Monday that Pham will pay a three-day visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the invitation of DPRK Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.

The meeting will reportedly focus on the upcoming summit between DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi on Feb. 27 and 28, which will be the second summit between the two leaders since their first meeting last June.

Ri visited Hanoi last November for talks with Pham on enhancing bilateral relations and other topics of mutual concern.