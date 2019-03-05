DPRK top leader back in Pyongyang after trip to Vietnam

Source: Xinhua| 2019-03-05 10:29:57|Editor: Shi Yinglun

PYONGYANG, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un returned to Pyongyang early Tuesday morning after a trip to Vietnam, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Senior officials of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the government and the armed forces attended a greeting ceremony at the Pyongyang railway station, the report said.

During his stay in Vietnam, Kim held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in the capital Hanoi on Feb. 27-28 before paying a two-day official goodwill visit to Vietnam till Saturday.

During the second Kim-Trump summit, the two leaders "had a constructive and candid exchange of their opinions over the practical issues arising in opening up a new era of the improvement of the DPRK-U.S. relations on the basis of the progress," the KCNA said in an earlier report.

They discussed the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and bilateral issues without signing a deal, while both sides expressed willingness to continue the peace process on the Peninsula.

During his visit to Vietnam, Kim met with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. The two sides discussed further developing the friendly and cooperative relations between the two parties and the two countries, according to the KCNA.