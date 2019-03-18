S.Korea to push for military talks with DPRK this year

Source: Xinhua| 2019-03-18 14:16:57|Editor: mingmei

SEOUL, March 18 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's defense ministry said on Monday that it will push for military talks with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) this year to draw up measures for the implementation of the military agreement.

The ministry made the announcement in the work report to the parliamentary defense committee, saying it will draw up actual measures, through working-level and general-level military talks with the DPRK, to implement the Sep. 19 military agreement.

The military agreement was signed by defense chiefs of the two Koreas during the third summit in Pyongyang last September between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un.

Under the agreement, the two sides promised to stop all hostile acts on land, in waters and the air near the military demarcation line (MDL) that has divided the Korean Peninsula since the 1950-53 Korean War ended with armistice.

According to Yonhap news agency, the South Korean military authorities already informed the DPRK side of its plan to push for military talks through the military hotline.

If the inter-Korean military talks are held, South Korea would consult with the DPRK on ways to withdraw all guard posts inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) following the pullout of a part of guard posts last year on a trial basis.

The South Korean side planned to talk with the DPRK about the launch of the joint military committee, led by vice minister-level military officials. The launch was agreed upon under the military agreement.