S. Africa to hold urgent meeting with African diplomats over xenophobic attacks

JOHANNESBURG, March 30 (Xinhua) -- South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will soon convene an urgent meeting with African ambassadors over recent attacks on foreign nationals in Durban and Polokwane.

The minister is concerned about a spate of attacks directed at foreigners and their properties, said a statement released by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation on Saturday.

Sisulu has urged law enforcement agencies to clamp down on the perpetrators of violence, it said.

"South African companies and our citizens are welcomed and loved across the continent: here at home, we should do the same, we must embrace our neighbors," Sisulu said in the statement.

Sisulu said that South Africans should not forget the role that other African nations played to assist the country to attain its freedom and democracy.

She said the attacks should not be happening, especially at a time when regional and continental bodies such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) are looking at South Africa to provide it leadership to issues confronting the continent.

"South Africa has been supported by all African countries and many countries in the world to have a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council; it is currently the Vice Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and the Chair of AU in 2020," she said.

The date of the meeting set to focus on finding fostering integration is yet to be announced.

Foreigners in Durban were forced to leave their homes and seek refuge in community halls after being attacked on Tuesday night.