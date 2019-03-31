Indian MiG-27 fighter jet crashes, pilot ejects safely

Source: Xinhua| 2019-03-31 19:24:35|Editor: Shi Yinglun

Video Player Close

NEW DELHI, March 31 (Xinhua) -- An Indian Air Force MiG-27 fighter jet crashed in Sirohi district in southern Rajasthan state on Sunday, but the pilot ejected safely, official sources said.

The military aircraft took off from Uttarlai Air Force base in Barmer area and was on a routine mission, the sources said. The pilot reported an engine problem and ejected at around 11:45 a.m. local time.

The sources said a court of inquiry has been ordered to probe the cause of the accident.

This is the ninth Indian Air Force crash in the quarter. Since January, the Indian Air Force has lost one Jaguar fighter-bomber, two MiG-27 fighters, two Hawk fighters, one twin-seat Mirage 2000, a MiG-21 Bison fighter and an Mi-17 helicopter.