Laos, DPRK diplomats confident of strengthening longstanding ties

VIENTIANE, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The longstanding friendship between Laos and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will be strengthened persistently despite increasing global complications.

Diplomats from the two countries gave their confident assessment as they gathered in Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on June 24, 1974.

In his opening remarks during a lecture held to mark the diplomatic anniversary, Head of Lao Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA) Khamsuay Keodaravonng briefed those present about the relationship over the past 45 years.

Relations between Laos and the DPRK have been strengthened persistently based on being good friends, good cooperative partners, and comrades of a common political ideology, who have supported and assisted each other in both regional and global arenas, local daily Vientiane Times on Friday quoted Khamsuay as saying.

Khamsuay noted the historical visit of the late General Secretary of Lao People's Revolutionary Party, Kaysone Phomvihane to DPRK in 1977, which he said became an important milestone in promoting relations between Laos and the DPRK.

The two countries had continued regular exchange visits of delegations from parties, governments, and mass organizations since that time.

"The exchange visits were a significant contribution to the persistent strengthening of relations between the two nations," he said.

Relations between Laos and the DPRK have also been enhanced by the exchange of cultural activities, joint exhibitions, and students, which Khamsuay said contributed to the promotion of mutual understanding between the two nations.

In his lecture, DPRK Ambassador to Laos Ri Yong Chol highly valued the traditional relations and good cooperation between the two nations. He highlighted the bilateral relations, which began at a time when the Lao people were battling against foreign aggressors, and who received support and assistance from the DPRK. Relations have been strengthened persistently since then.

The DPRK ambassador stressed the agreement between high-level officials from the two countries on strengthening relations and bilateral cooperation with a focus on organizing the Lao-DPRK joint commission meeting and the regular exchange of high-level officials' visits.