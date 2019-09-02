Namibia to host first-ever international sports expo

Source: Xinhua| 2019-09-02 19:36:22|Editor: ZX

Video Player Close

WINDHOEK, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Namibia will host the first-ever Namibia Annual Sport Expo (NASE) from September 5 to 7 in Windhoek.

This was revealed in a media statement from the office of the Vice President of Namibia Nangolo Mbumba on Monday.

In the statement, Mbumba said that NASE activities will include 7-aside soccer, volleyball, parliamentary games, tag of war, sports clinics, rugby or one can participate in the fun run.

"We are really excited about the event. We want everyone to come so they learn more about the health and fitness sector," he said.

Mbumba said the expo will be the country's biggest international show dedicated to the sports, fitness and health industries, and will also put special emphasis on the local manufacturing industry with the aim of showcasing and connecting them with potential investors that will be in attendance during the expo.

"We want to encourage people to be healthy. A healthy people means a healthy and successful world," he added.