Multilateral trade vital for economic prosperity: Belgian official

BRUSSELS, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Multilateral trade is very important for the prosperity of an economy, and China's opening up to the global market is crucial for multilateral trade, said Secretary of State of the Brussels-Capital Region Pascal Smet here on Monday.

The second China International Import Expo (CIIE), which runs on Nov. 5-10, will see more than 3,000 companies from around 150 countries exhibit their products and possibly sign business deals with customers.

This platform offers trade opportunities which will boost international trade, said Smet during an interview with Xinhua.

"We need to develop trade relations, taking into account climate change and all related issues, such as working conditions, social dimension and sustainability," he said.

Noting that the CIIE is also an opportunity for companies around the world to discover the potential of the Chinese market, Smet encouraged Belgium to learn better from China and vice versa, to develop innovative projects together.

A Belgian economic mission, led by Princess Astrid, will visit China on Nov. 16-22.