Agricultural products account for one fifth of Belarus' exports to China: ministry

MINSK, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Agricultural products account for more than one fifth of Belarus' exports to China, the press service of Belarusian Agriculture and Food Ministry said on Tuesday.

Belarusian exports of agricultural products and food to China amounted to 60.8 million U.S. dollars in the first eight months this year, up by 45.8 percent year on year, said the ministry.

Belarus is ready to increase supplies of meat, dairy and other food products to China, the ministry noted.

A total of 54 milk processing enterprises, 5 Belarusian poultry factories, 7 fish enterprises are certified to supply their products to China as well as 2 meet processing enterprises are certified for the right to supply beef, it said.

Recently, China accredited 4 Belarusian plants for the right to supply sugar beet pulp to China, the ministry said.