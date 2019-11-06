District police chief killed in Afghan Taliban pre-dawn attack

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-06 14:51:47|Editor: Liu
MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- A district police chief was killed and three police officers wounded after Taliban militants launched a pre-dawn attack against a district headquarters in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province on Wednesday, local official said.

