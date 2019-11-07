Russian soldiers in World War II-era uniforms participate in a parade on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 7, 2019, to mark the 78th anniversary of the legendary military parade in 1941. The Nov. 7, 1941 parade was held after Russia joined World War II and aimed to raise morale as Nazi German forces approached Moscow. The troops attending the parade headed straight to the frontline outside Moscow after the parade. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)
78th anniversary of legendary military parade held on Red Square in Moscow, Russia
Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-07 21:29:28|Editor: Shi Yinglun
