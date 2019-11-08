UNHCR welcomes release of illegal immigrants from Libyan detention center

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-08 14:51:53|Editor: zh

TRIPOLI, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Thursday welcomed the release of more than 100 illegal immigrants and refugees from a detention center in the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

"UNHCR welcomes the release of 100+ refugees and migrants that took place early this week from Triq alSikka detention center," the UNHCR in Lybia tweeted.

"At the Community Day Centre, with partners, UNHCR is providing medical care, core-relief items and emergency cash for needs including shelter," it added.

Thousands of illegal immigrants, mostly Africans, choose to cross the Mediterranean Sea towards Europe from Libya although the UNHCR has repeatedly stressed that Libya is not a safe port due to its deteriorating security conditions.

Shelters in Libya are crowded with immigrants rescued at sea or arrested, despite international calls to close those centers.