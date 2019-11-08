7 killed after heavy snowfall hits Indian-controlled Kashmir

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-08 16:07:11|Editor: xuxin

SRINAGAR, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- At least seven people including two troopers were killed, and many others injured due to heavy snowfall that hit Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said Friday.

The snowfall began on Wednesday evening and continued until Thursday night blocking surface and air links to the region, besides causing a major power outage.

"In the last 24 hours seven persons were killed in the snow related incidents across region," a local government official said.

Hundreds of trees and electricity poles have been damaged across the region due to heavy snowfall that the region received on Thursday.

The accumulation of snow has cut the connectivity on inter-district roads and main highway in the region. The heavy snowfall that the region received has triggered many avalanches in upper reaches.

According to officials, they have pressed in men and machinery to clear the roads of snow and fallen trees.