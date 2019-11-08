Tokyo stocks close higher

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-08 16:15:20|Editor: xuxin

Video Player Close

TOKYO, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday, with the yen's softer tone against the U.S. dollar helping underpin the market and giving exporters a boost.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 61.55 points, or 0.26 percent, from Thursday to close the day at 23,391.87.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 4.64 points, or 0.27 percent, to finish at 1,702.77.

Precision instrument, iron and steel, and transportation equipment-linked issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.