China provides 300,000 USD cash assistance for Myanmar's ceasefire monitoring work

YANGON, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China provided financial assistance of 300,000 U.S. dollars for ceasefire monitoring work being carried out by Myanmar authorities on Friday morning.

The cash assistance was presented by the Special Envoy for Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Sun Guoxiang to Lt. General Yar Pyae, chairman of the Union-Level Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Committee (JMC-U) at the National Reconciliation and Peace Center (NRPC) in Yangon.

Thanking China, Yar Pyae said that the cash will be properly used in the committee's activities.

Sun said that Chinese government has been providing assistance to the peace process being implemented by Myanmar government, and pledged that China will continue its assistance to Myanmar for promotion of the bilateral paukphaw (fraternal) friendship between the two countries.

China has been providing both financial assistance and vehicle assistance to be used in the committee's monitoring activities for three consecutive years since 2017.

At the same venue earlier Friday, the Chinese special envoy also donated 300,000 U.S. dollars to Myanmar's Peace Commission.

The Chinese special envoy also donated cash assistance of 400,000 U.S. dollars to Myanmar's National Reconciliation and Peace Center in Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday.