Coal mine accident injures 2, traps around 35 in Germany's Teutschenthal

BERLIN, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Around 35 people were trapped underground following a coal mine explosion on Friday in the eastern German town of Teutschenthal, according to German Press Agency (DPA).

A spokesperson said the trapped were in a safety room and a rescue operation by the fire department was underway.

The explosion was heard earlier in the morning. Two people were injured in the accident and sent to hospital, DPA reported.

Around 100 people work daily at the Teutschenthal facility, according to the company.