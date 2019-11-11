10 suspected terrorists killed during their ambush on gendarmerie post in eastern Burkina Faso

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-11 23:24:33|Editor: Mu Xuequan

OUAGADOUGOU, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Burkina Faso defense and security forces on Monday killed over ten terrorism suspects in fighting back an attack on a gendarmerie post in the east of the country, security source said.

"Monday at around 5 a.m, armed individuals attacked the brigade of Foutouri gendarmerie in Komandjari province. Over ten assailants lost their lives", the security source said.

According to the source, two members of the defense and security forces were injured during the gunfire exchange.

This came after an attack by militants on a military-escorted convoy of five buses carrying employees, contractors and suppliers of the Canadian gold mining company Semafo, in Tapoa province in East region. The attack killed 38 people and dozens were injured.

The following day, Burkina Faso's President Rock Marc Christian Kaboré addressed the nation and called on all his compatriots for a general mobilization to defeat the escalating terrorism and disclosed volunteer recruitment for the defense in threatened zones.

Burkina Faso is faced with a worsening security situation, which had caused the closure of 1,455 pre-schools, post-primary schools and secondary schools in 2019, affected 202,595 pupils and 6,276 teachers in six regions.

Since 2015, terrorist attacks have claimed the lives of over 600 people including 200 of the armed forces and displaced thousands of others in the West-African country.