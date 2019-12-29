Uzbekistan puts into operation chemical plant built by Chinese companies

Source: Xinhua| 2019-12-29 06:03:13|Editor: Xiaoxia

Staff members work at a new chemical complex built by Chinese companies in Navoi region, Uzbekistan, Dec. 28, 2019. Uzbekistan has put into operation a new chemical complex built by Chinese companies at the Navoiazot Joint-Stock Company in Navoi region, Uzbek president's press service said Saturday. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

TASHKENT, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Uzbekistan has put into operation a new chemical complex built by Chinese companies at the Navoiazot Joint-Stock Company in Navoi region, Uzbek president's press service said Saturday.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the opening ceremony and expressed his gratitude to all parties, including foreign investors and partners involved in project implementation, the press service said.

"The project has changed Uzbekistan's dependent on imports of PVC, caustic soda, and created a large number of new jobs, which is of great significance to the economic development of Uzbekistan. We hope to continue to cooperate with Chinese enterprises on PVC projects in the future," Mirziyoyev said on the opening ceremony.

The project was implemented in conjunction with Chinese companies, China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd. and HQC (Shanghai) Company.

The new enterprise's annual capacity is 100,000 tons of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), 75,000 tons of caustic soda and 300,000 tons of methanol, the report said, adding that it has added 900 jobs.

The complex, besides providing local enterprises with the necessary raw materials, also plans to export products worth of 40 million U.S. dollars annually, the president's press service said.