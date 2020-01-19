6.1-magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

Source: Xinhua| 2020-01-19 01:33:00|Editor: yan

JAKARTA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of revised 6.1 jolted Indonesia's eastern Papua province on Saturday evening, but was not potential for tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.

Previously, the agency had released the quake magnitude of 6.3.

The quake struck at 23:38 p.m. local time (1638 GMT), with the epicenter located 39 km northwest of Jayapura district of the province and the depth of 56 km under earth, official in charge at the agency Abdul Rosyid said.

"This quake did not potentially trigger tsunami, so we did not issue a warning for that," he told Xinhua by phone.

Indonesia is frequently hit by quakes as it sits on a vulnerable quake-impacted zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire."