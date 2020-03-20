1st LD: COVID-19 death toll in Spain exceeds 1,000

Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-20 19:48:36|Editor: xuxin

MADRID, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Spain has reported over 1,000 deaths of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the Spanish Ministry for Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Services confirmed on Friday.

According to the ministry, 1,002 people have now lost their lives from COVID-19, in comparison with the 767 deaths a day ago.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID cases is approaching the 20,000 mark, with 19,980 cases confirmed by midday Friday -- an increase of 2,833 cases from Thursday.

The number of people who have now recovered from COVID has climbed to 1,588, up from Thursday's figure of 1,107.