Somalia lifts bans on iny'l flights for 2 days

Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-21 18:53:23|Editor: Xiang Bo

Video Player Close

MOGADISHU, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Somalia government said Saturday it has temporarily lifted a ban on international flights for two days to allow citizens who have been stranded across the world to return home due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Transport of Somalia said the airlines will be allowed to fly into the country to facilitate the return of Somalis stranded at international airports especially in Kenya, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia.

The latest move comes after the government on Tuesday announced measures including shutting down all learning institutions, banning international flights and large social gatherings for two weeks to help reduce the potential spread of the deadly virus.

The Horn of African nation has so far confirmed one COVID-19 case in the country. Some 10 people have been quarantined after arriving from countries that have been ravaged by the deadly virus.

The ministry said the government has embarked on tracing people who traveled with the patient on the same flight.