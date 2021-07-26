China continues to receive largest share of New Zealand exports: statistics

Source: Xinhua| 2021-07-26 12:19:58|Editor: huaxia

Video Player Close

WELLINGTON, July 26 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand exports reached a new high in June 2021 as China continues to receive the largest share of New Zealand exports, the statistics department Stats NZ said on Monday.

In June 2021, China received 32 percent of New Zealand's total exports. China received 44 percent of New Zealand's dairy, 90 percent of logs, and 41 percent of meat, Stats NZ said.

In June 2021, the value of all New Zealand goods exports rose 17 percent from June 2020 to 6 billion NZ dollars (4.18 billion U.S. dollars). The previous high for exports was in May 2021, it said.

Exports of logs and wood reached a new high, up 23 percent from June 2020 to 561 million NZ dollars (391 million U.S. dollars) in June 2021. This increase was driven by logs. Logs' export value reached record levels, driven by an increase in unit values, which went up 26 percent, statistics showed.

"The average value of untreated log exports has been steadily rising from the low in July 2020 to reach 199 NZ dollars (139 U.S. dollars) per cubic meter in June 2021," international trade manager Alasdair Allen said in a statement.

Beef exports reached a new high of 411 million NZ dollars (286 million U.S. dollars) in June 2021. This increase was quantity driven, with volumes up 8.5 percent. The previous high for beef export values was in the March 2020 month, Allen said.

Milk powder, butter, and cheese also drove the rise in total exports, up 31 percent. Kiwifruit also rose 43 percent from June 2020, he said.

New Zealand also saw record-breaking imports for vehicles, parts, and accessories, according to Stats NZ.

In the June 2021 quarter, total exports reached its highest ever value, 17.2 billion NZ dollars (12 billion U.S. dollars), driven by two record export months in May and June 2021, statistics showed. Enditem