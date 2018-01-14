China takes emergency measures for nationals injured in Thailand's speedboat explosion

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-14 21:46:26|Editor: Yurou

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's tourism authority said Sunday it has initiated an emergency plan to help Chinese nationals injured in a speedboat explosion in Thailand.

The China National Tourism Administration (CNTA) has urged local hospitals to spare no efforts to treat the injured and Thai police to find out the cause of the accident as soon as possible, according to CNTA head Li Jinzao.

A speedboat carrying 27 Chinese tourists and several Thai crews exploded on southern Thailand's Andaman Sea near Phi-Phi Islands Sunday.

Local media reported that a Thai was killed and 16 others have been found injured. Five Chinese were in serious condition, according to the Consulate-General of China in Songkhla.

Li said the CNTA will continue to follow the development of the accident.