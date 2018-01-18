DPRK confirms deal with S. Korea on participation in Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-18 07:56:48|Editor: Lu Hui

Video Player Close

Chun Hae-sung (R, front), vice unification minister of South Korea, shakes hands with Jon Jong Su (L, front), vice chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), at Peace House, a building in the South Korean side of Panmunjom, Jan. 17, 2018. South Korea and the DPRK have agreed to jointly march at the opening ceremony of the South Korea-hosted Winter Olympics and to cheer together for both athletes of the two Koreas during the Olympic period, Seoul's unification ministry said Wednesday. (Xinhua/South Korean Unification Ministry)

PYONGYANG, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Wednesday confirmed an agreement had been reached with South Korea on "the scale and action programs" of DPRK's participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics next month.

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the working level talks between DPRK and South Korea Wednesday at the Peace House on the southern side in Panmunjom truce village "thrashed out the practical matters arising in the successful holding of the 23rd Winter Olympics and adopted a joint press release."

"The joint release dealt with the scales and action programs of the north's National Olympic Committee delegation, sports team, cheer group, Taekwon-do demonstration group and press corps to take part in the 23rd Winter Olympics, the south's offer of the conveniences for them and the dispatch of a field survey delegation (by DPRK)," said KCNA.

The meeting, the third between the two sides within 10 days, was attended by a delegation of the north side led by Jon Jong Su, vice-chairman of the Committee for Peaceful Reunification of the Country and a delegation of the south side with Chun Hae-sung, vice-minister of Unification as its chief delegate, said KCNA.

The talks also resulted in agreement on cooperation with the International Olympic Committee, as well as joint training of ski runners at the Masiryong Ski Resort later this month and joint cultural events to be held at Mountain Keumgang next month, both in DPRK, the KCNA said.

"Both sides will agree in the way of exchange of documents on such practical matters as dispatch of the north's Paralympic Committee delegation, sports teams, cheer group, art group and press corps to the Winter Paralympics," KCNA quoted the press release as saying.

Earlier, DPRK and South Korea had held a high level meeting last week and a working level meeting this week on the participation by DPRK in the Winter Olympics, reaching agreement on measures to be taken to ease tension on the Korean Peninsula and the dispatch of an art group to South Korea by DPRK during the games.