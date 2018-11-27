"Wisdom of Confucius Culture" exhibition kicks off in Portugal

Source: Xinhua| 2018-11-27 15:43:13|Editor: xuxin

LISBON, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition called "Wisdom of Confucius Culture" kicked off on Monday at the Confucius Institute of Lisbon University in Portugal.

Some 60 pictures of Confucius' stories, his hometown and the Confucius Temple were on display, reflecting the enchantment of Confucianism and the development of eastern China's Shandong Province, where Confucius was born more than 2,500 years ago.

Confucius, an ancient Chinese educator and philosopher, as well as Confucianism, have profoundly influenced the historical progress of Chinese society, and has been nurturing the spiritual world of the Chinese nation.

The exhibition will further the exchange and blend of culture between China and Portugal, said Wang Xiaohui, executive deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Deputy Director of Lisbon University Joao Barreiros said the exhibition is the continuation of the cultural exchange that the university has always encouraged.

Confucius Institutes have played an important role in bilateral cultural and academic exchanges, Barreiros added.