Turnout in Ukraine's presidential election at 16.33 pct in 3 hours

KIEV, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The voter turnout in Ukraine's presidential election reached 16.33 percent as of 11 a.m. local time (0800 GMT), three hours after voting started, the country's Central Electoral Commission (CEC) said on Sunday.

The figure is based on the data provided by 164 out of 199 electoral districts across the country, the CEC said in a statement.

Voting for the presidential election in Ukraine kicked off at 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) on Sunday with a record number of 39 candidates competing for the presidency. The polling stations will close at 8:00 p.m. (1700 GMT).

According to a recent survey, up to 85 percent of some 29.8 million eligible voters are expected to participate in the seventh presidential election since Ukraine's independence in 1991.