India's air force chief to visit Sweden on a four-day tour

NEW DELHI, June 2 (Xinhua) -- India's air force chief, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa will pay a four-day official visit to Sweden, a defense ministry spokesman said Sunday.

Dhanoa will be visiting Sweden on Monday.

"Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa is embarking on a four-day official visit to Sweden from June 3 to 6," a defense ministry spokesman said. "The bilateral goodwill visit is on invitation by the Chief of the Swedish Air Force."

According to officials, the Indian air force chief is scheduled to visit various operational and training units as well as interact with senior functionaries of the Swedish air force during his visit.

"The visit would provide an impetus towards defence cooperation and pave the way for greater interaction and cooperation between the air forces," a defense ministry statement said. "This would also strengthen relationships and enable engagement in productive exchanges between the two air forces."