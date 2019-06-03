Man shot down by U.S. Secret Service agents near White House

Source: Xinhua| 2019-06-03 09:47:44|Editor: Shi Yinglun

Video Player Close

Snapshot taken from a video shows Secret Service agents outside the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, on June 2, 2019. A man was taken down near the White House on Sunday after U.S. Secret Service agents opened fire, according to a Xinhua reporter on site. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Xinhua) -- A man was taken down near the White House on Sunday night after U.S. Secret Service agents opened fire, according to a Xinhua reporter on site.

The man was entering a lockdown area north of the White House shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump departed from the South Lawn for a foreign trip.

Secret Service agents gave verbal warnings before opening fire. The condition of the man is unclear yet.