Tokyo stocks close lower as firm yen sends exporters lower

Source: Xinhua| 2019-06-03 14:34:56|Editor: Shi Yinglun
TOKYO, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday for a fourth straight day as global trade tensions saw the yen rise against the U.S. dollar, sending exporter issues lower.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 190.31 points, or 0.92 percent, from Friday to close the day at 20,410.88.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 13.32 points, or 0.88 percent, to close at 1,498.96.

Oil and coal product, securities house, and glass and ceramics product-linked issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.

