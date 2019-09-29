Saudi king's bodyguard shot dead during dispute with friend

Source: Xinhua| 2019-09-29 16:52:10|Editor: xuxin

RIYADH, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The bodyguard of Saudi king, Abdul Aziz al-Faghm was shot dead during a dispute with his friend, the Saudi Press Agency reported Sunday.

The Mecca police spokesperson confirmed that the incident took place on Saturday evening when the deceased was visiting a friend in his house in Jeddah.

The killer left the house after a heated argument and came back with a gun and started shooting, injuring his brother, the victim and a Filipino worker there, according to the spokesperson.

Al-Faghm died later at the hospital, while the killer was shot dead by the police in a crossfire that also injured five police personnel.

The spokesperson revealed that the condition of the seven injured is stable. He highlighted that the concerned authorities would continue to investigate the case.

Al-Faghm was also the bodyguard of the former Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.