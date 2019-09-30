Yemen's Houthi footage show capture of over 2,000 coalition soldiers in Saudi Najran front

Source: Xinhua| 2019-09-30 01:11:55|Editor: Mu Xuequan

SANAA, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Yemen's Houthi TV al-Masirah on Sunday broadcasted footage of over 2,000 soldiers of Saudi-led coalition forces, saying that they were "captured" in a major offensive on Saudi border province of Najran.

"We have captured more than 2,000 enemy coalition soldiers in the operation 'Victory from God' in Najran front, including hundreds of Saudi soldiers and officers," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a live broadcast by al-Masirah.

"Around 500 other coalition soldiers were killed or injured during the attack," Sarea added.

He said that the military operation was supported by missile forces and drone strikes on Najran airport.

"During the attack, we fired 10 ballistic missiles at Najran airport to paralyze the enemy air forces (Saudi-led coalition warplanes) and launched 31 drone strikes at airports in Saudi provinces of Asir and Jizan," Sarea said.

He added that "one of the drone attacks also targeted a sensitive site in the Saudi capital Riyadh."

However, the Houthi spokesman did not specify the exact number of the Saudi soldiers who were captured or the name of the claimed targeted site in Riyadh.

The footage also showed dozens of U.S.-made armored vehicles which Sarea said were "seized in the 72-hour operation" that targeted three coalition brigades.

He said an area of about 350 square km was also controlled by the Houthi forces.

Sarea did not tell the time of their military operation in Najran, but some Houthi officials said that it took place in late August.

Yaseen al-Tamimi, pro-coalition writer and analyst, said that the Houthi attack took place on Aug. 27 in Wadi Jabarah area of Kataf district in the northern edge of the Yemeni province of Saada, near Saudi southern border province of Najran.

Tamimi said that most of the captured were soldiers of the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, which is part of the coalition.

Abdulkadir al-Murtada, head of the Houthi war prisoners affairs, said on Twitter that "hundreds of bodies of the enemy fighters are still dumped in mountains and valleys of Najran front after the operation."

Saudi Arabia has made no confirmation on the Houthi alleged attack.

Last week, the Houthi offered a peace initiative to Saudi Arabia, demanding an all-out halt of war and the lift of economic blockade, and in return, they will stop all cross-border missile attacks against the kingdom.

The initiative came after the Sept. 14 attack on Saudi Aramco that knocked out half of Saudi oil output that claimed by the Houthis.

But Saudi Arabia and the United States blamed Iran for standing behind the attack, which Iran denied.

Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition against Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen for more than four years in support of the exiled internationally-recognized government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.