China-Uzbekistan relations enter golden period of rapid development: Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, accompanied by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, inspects the guard of honor during a welcome ceremony in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Nov. 1, 2019. Li arrived here for the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and an official visit to Uzbekistan. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

TASHKENT, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday that in recent years, relations between China and Uzbekistan have entered a golden period of rapid development under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state.

Li arrived here for the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and an official visit to Uzbekistan.

Upon Li's arrival, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and other senior Uzbek officials greeted the Chinese premier at the airport. Aripov also held a grand welcome ceremony for Premier Li.

Noting that Uzbekistan is a friendly neighbor of China, Li said this is his first official visit to the country as Chinese premier.

Li said he looks forward to having an in-depth exchange of views with Uzbek leaders on deepening bilateral relations and practical cooperation in various fields so as to lift the China-Uzbekistan comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level and better benefit the two peoples.

Li pointed out that in the current complex international situation, the SCO is playing an increasingly prominent role in maintaining regional security and stability and promoting the development and prosperity of its member states.

He said he expects to have an in-depth exchange of views with all parties on implementing the consensus reached at the Bishkek summit this June and promoting the SCO development and multilateral cooperation.

Li said he believes that all parties will take this meeting as an opportunity to continue to carry forward the Shanghai Spirit, enhance good-neighborly friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, expand mutual openness among member states, improve trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and make greater contributions to the well-being of the people of all countries in the region.

During his visit to Uzbekistan, Li will meet with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The Chinese premier will also hold talks with Prime Minister Aripov, and they will jointly witness the signing of cooperation documents between the two sides.

While attending the SCO meeting, Li will work with other leaders of SCO member states to plan future practical cooperation of the organization and sign cooperation documents.